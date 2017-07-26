LAHORE - Pakistan No 1 and top seed Aqeel Khan roared into the Pakistan Open Tennis Championship men’s singles quarterfinals with an easy straight-set win over Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-2 here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Associations (PLTA) grass courts on Tuesday.

Aqeel defied hot and extreme humid weather and a less threatening opponent with the aid of his sterling form, fitness and his vast experience of representing the country in the Davis Cup ties abroad in the recent years. Aqeel entertained a handful crowd with his passing shots and lovely placing deep corners and superb sprints up and down the flank.

In the other men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, KP’s Shahzad Khan routed Harris Irfanul Haq 6-1, 6-1, M Abid trounced Asad ullah 6-0, 6-2 and Ahmed Chaudhry defeated Mian Bilal 6-3, 6-1.

In other age groups, a number of pre-quarterfinals were also decided and all the players had easy sailing to the next round. In U-18 boys, Yousaf Khan crushed Lahore’s Saeed-ud-din 6-0, 6-0, Nouman Aftab toppled Shehryar Munawar 6-0, 6-1, M Saeed thrashed Ahmer Saeed 6-0, 6-0 and Saad Asjad beat Ahsan 6-4, 6-4 in a very well contested match.

Ahmed Kamil stunned Zain Rohail 6-3, 6-4, Hamaza bin Rehan eased past Nalain Abbass 6-0, 6-2, Mustafa Ali edged out Hashim Gillani 6-2, 6-2, Ahmed Ehtasham outlasted Ikram Rafiq 6-1, 6-1, M Shoaib outclassed Sameer Ahmed 6-0, 6-0, Aqib Umer defeated Usama Khan 6-2, 6-4, Subhan bin Malik beat Arsham 6-2, 6-2, Musa Haroon outpaced Danial 6-1, 6-0 and Saqib Umer outplayed Musa Ch.