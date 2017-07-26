ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued pre-admission notices to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a petition seeking court’s directives to declare nomination of Najam Sethi and Ejaz Arif to the PCB Board of Governors for a period of three years illegal and in violation of the law.

IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the petition moved by Tariq Asad Advocate and directed the PCB to submit its reply and deferred the hearing till August 10. Tariq had cited the federation through ministry of sports secretary and PCB patron Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif through his principal secretary, chairman, senate standing committee on sports, PCB through its chairman, PSL head Najam Sethi, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) through its Director General, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), through its chairman, secretary Establishment Division and seven others as respondents. The petitioner prayed to the court to declare that the nomination of Najam Aziz Sethi and Ejaz Arif, approved by the prime minister to the PCB Board of Governors for a period of three (3) years term starting from August 6, 2017, malafide, illegal and of no legal effect.

Tariq requested the court to declare clause xxx of Article 4, clause 5 of Article 7, Article 10 and clause (s) of Article 12 of the PCB Constitution 2014 ultra vires of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and direct the Federal government to amend the PCB constitution to rectify the omissions mentioned hereinabove or frame the constitution in accordance with law providing representation of all the neglected parties, particularly the respondents No 10 to 24 in order to promote cricket in the interest of justice.

He also requested the court to direct respondent No 4, PCB chairman to place the details of administrative expenses amounting Rs3.30 billion incurred by PCB and the comparative figures of aggregate administrative expenses of the previous years since the PCB’s establishment and direct the FIA to investigate the matter whether Najam Sethi had deliberately let the players commit spot-fixing offence in the light of General Aslam Baig’s allegation that Sethi is an Indian agent.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the PCB chairman to place all the details of expenditure incurred by the PCB to the advocates/law firms, legal consultants/legal advisors, litigation, rendering legal opinions, drafting and all matters connected with legal field including TA & Day from the date of PCB’s establishment and to give an up-to-date report of each and every account to whom the payments were made up-to-date.

Tariq also prayed to the court to restrain the PCB chairman from holding any elections in the PCB till the final adjudication of the matter and let Shaharyar Khan continue working on an ad-hoc basis.

He added that the court may direct the NAB to conduct investigation/inquiry of irregularities and illegalities pointed out in the petition and direct the interior secretary to place the name of Najam Sethi on the Exit Control List (ECL).