KARACHI: Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said that he has not considered the option of retiring from Test cricket, and as long as he is young and fit, he will be enthralled to represent Pakistan in the longer format of the game.

The 25-year-old told in an interview denied the baseless news of his retirement from Test cricket being rumored on the media.

Amir said that he had only remarked that players should take good care of their bodies and fitness, but his statement has been misinterpreted by media.

The pacer further expressed that he was at the peak of his career when he faced a five-year ban. He added that it was not easy to achieve the same level, as bowler loses his form even if he does not play for five months. He admitted that he faced difficulties initially, but now his performance is improving day by day since his return to international media.