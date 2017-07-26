LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken it under their belt to organize the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and refused let it be an autonomous company.

PSL chairman Najam Sethi made an announcement earlier this year, in March, that due to the success of the league they were making it a self-directing entity.

The PCB’s Board of Governors still wanted to be PCB’s involvement in PSL’s dealings.

PCB’s officials could not separate themselves in a form of a private company under the laws of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The finance ministry had said that the laws will be amended to make it possible for PCB to select their officials to preside over PSL but no such step has been taken in that regard.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi had held a joint press conference where they announced two officials from PCB and three from the outside were also selected to lead as PSL’s directors.

Reports claim that several hurdles have arisen in introducing officials of PCB as directors of PSL as many government projects are working under supervision of independent company without any association of the government.