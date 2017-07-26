CAPE TOWN - South African batsman JP Duminy is to return home ahead of the third Test against England in a move that could signal the end of his career in the five-day format. South Africa’s team management has said that Duminy, who had been dropped after the first Test defeat at Lord’s, would return home before the third test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday. Uncapped Aiden Markram is staying with the squad as batting cover. The 33-year-old Duminy has scored only 121 runs in his last eight innings.