Aussie tennis great Mervyn Rose dies

SYDNEY - Australian two-time Grand Slam singles champion Mervyn Rose, who went on to coach greats Margaret Court and Billie Jean King, has died, tennis officials said Tuesday. Rose, who won the Australian Open and French Open along with five Grand Slam doubles titles, was 87. "The tennis family is mourning the passing of seven-time Grand Slam champion Mervyn Rose and our thoughts are with his family and friends," said Tennis Australia. Rose claimed his first major title at the 1954 Australian Open, defeating defending champion and top seed Ken Rosewall on the way to the final, where he beat his long-time doubles partner Rex Hartwig. A left-hander known for perfecting the art of chip and charge, he went on to win at Roland Garros four years later, overcoming Chile's Luis Ayala in the final.–AFP

Injury may rule Djokovic out of US Open

BELGRADE - Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the US Open due to his elbow injury, Serbian media reported, citing the country's Davis Cup team doctor. Djokovic retired hurt during the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and said he was considering taking a break from playing to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow. Serbia's Sportski Zurnal reported that Novak could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines. "He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing," it quoted Zdenko Milinkovic as saying. The champion won the US Open in 2011 and 2015. This year's tournament begins on August 28. Britain's The Times said Djokovic would make a decision about his playing schedule over the next 24 hours and that an announcement would be made at a news conference this week.–AFP

Injury may rule Djokovic out of US Open

BELGRADE - Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the US Open due to his elbow injury, Serbian media reported, citing the country's Davis Cup team doctor. Djokovic retired hurt during the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and said he was considering taking a break from playing to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow. Serbia's Sportski Zurnal reported that Novak could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines. "He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing," it quoted Zdenko Milinkovic as saying. The champion won the US Open in 2011 and 2015. This year's tournament begins on August 28. Britain's The Times said Djokovic would make a decision about his playing schedule over the next 24 hours and that an announcement would be made at a news conference this week.–AFP

Creek Club Squash Complex renovated

KARACHI - Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali inaugurated the renovated squash complex in a ceremony held at Defence Authority Creek Club which was also attended by squash legend Jahangir Khan. The new squash complex comprising four revamped squash courts has been equipped with contemporary facilities as per the international standards in vogue. Creek Club Squash Complex has now been transformed into a modern squash arena in the metropolis that will not only provide best playing/practicing facilities to upcoming squash players but will be used to host national/international mega squash tournaments. Jahangir said the country had lot of squash talent which, he lamented, was being wasted due to lack of proper infrastructure facilities and government’s patronage for the game in the country.–PR

Khushal, Aziz in Jr Squash Open quarters

PESHAWAR - Khushal Riaz of Peshawar defeated Zetao of Hong Kong 3-0 to qualify for quarterfinal of the Junior Squash Open Championship, which began in Yokohama, Japan. In U-15 category, Khushal outpaced Japan No 1 Sota Mekawa 3-0 to qualify for the next round. The score was 11-1, 11-2, and 11-3. Khushal played the second round match against Zetao of Hong Kong, where he outlasted the experienced player 3-0, with the score of 11-5, 11-4, and 11-6. Now, he will play quarterfinals today (Wednesday). In U-17 category, Pakistan squash player Aziz Shukat defeated Japan’s Takaki Yamochi 3-0 after a tough battle. In the next round, Aziz played his match against Japan top seed Keto Metsoi, outclassing him 3-0. Thus both Pakistani players qualified for the quarterfinals.–Staff Reporter