BIRMINGHAM – Ashleigh Barty charged past French Open winner Garbine Muguruza 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the Birmingham Classic final, claiming her first top-20 triumph in the process. To cap off an incredible tournament for Barty, she will partner Casey Dellacqua in the doubles final against Hao-ching and Chan Shuai Zhang. Barty will now face Petra Kvitova in the final. “It was just nice to get a couple of good matches and it’s nice to be able to come up against top players leading into a slam (Wimbledon) and try and test myself against the world’s best,” Barty said. “But I’m feeling confident, we’ve had a lot of grass court tennis now coming into Wimbledon, so hopefully we can play well tomorrow and transfer that through Eastbourne, and of course, Wimbledon.”