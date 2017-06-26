BIRMINGHAM – Ashleigh Barty charged past French Open winner Garbine Muguruza 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the Birmingham Classic final, claiming her first top-20 triumph in the process. To cap off an incredible tournament for Barty, she will partner Casey Dellacqua in the doubles final against Hao-ching and Chan Shuai Zhang. Barty will now face Petra Kvitova in the final. “It was just nice to get a couple of good matches and it’s nice to be able to come up against top players leading into a slam (Wimbledon) and try and test myself against the world’s best,” Barty said. “But I’m feeling confident, we’ve had a lot of grass court tennis now coming into Wimbledon, so hopefully we can play well tomorrow and transfer that through Eastbourne, and of course, Wimbledon.”
Barty upsets Muguruza to reach final
