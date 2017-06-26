NEW YORK - USA Cricket Association (USACA) president Gladstone Dainty has urged USACA and its members to "continue to fight" after the organisation was expelled by the ICC on Thursday as the Associate member governing body in America. "USACA is disappointed by the vote of the ICC membership to expel USACA but not surprised," Dainty told ESPNcricinfo via email. "The ICC has spent years trying to find a basis to expel USACA and replace it with an organisation the ICC controls."