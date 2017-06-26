LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars chairman Fawad Rana has said that Fakhar Zaman is a gift of Lahore Qalandars to Pakistan. Talking to The Nation, Fawad said: “I am proud of the young talent, we found to represent Lahore Qalandars in PSL. Fakhar is a gift that Lahore Qalandars have given to Pakistan and with the grace of Almighty, in future, we will continue to give talented players to Pakistan. Seeing Fakhar today restores my faith that there is unmatchable talent in the country, if only one has the courage to find it. “Like Fakhar Zaman, we have given opportunity to many young raw talented players which include Irfan, Ghulam Mudassar, Usman Qadir, Saif Badar and Yasir Jan. They were all found through a talent hunt called Player Development Programme (PDP). If more talented youngsters are given the opportunity, the day won’t be far when Pakistani cricket team will be the number one in the world,” Fawad added.