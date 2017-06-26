London - Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus guided South Africa to thrilling 3-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third clash of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Sunday.

South Africa were off to flying start as they gathered 113 runs for the first wicket partnership. It was captain Sana Mir who broke the opening stand and showed Lee pavilion at her personal score of 60 runs. Laura Wolvaardt was then run out at the total of 124. Pakistani bowlers gradually started dominating and kept on taking one wicket after another, but the duo of Ismail and Luus once again started punishing Pakistani bowlers and reached their team home safely. Both Ismail (22*) and Luus (15*) played impressive unbeaten knocks. For Pakistan, Sadia Yousaf claimed two wickets.

Soon after the match, when Sune Luus was asked how's the heart? "I dunno, can you hear it. It's all a blur, I can't really remember what I said to Ismail. We just wanted to make sure we got the runs without going too far into the end. And luckily Shabnim got her power game out. [Big relief over the win] Yeah, definitely [smiles]." Earlier, Pakistan women played the South Africans in their first match of the ICC World Cup and put together 206 runs for the loss of eight wickets with Nahida Khan hammering impressive 79 runs, highest ever by any Pakistani in Women’s World Cup. Besides Nahid, Asmavia Iqbal (27), Nain Abidi (22), Javeria Khan (17) and captain Sana Mir (15) also succeeded in contributing some runs in the team’s total making it 206.

Moseline Daniels and Shabnim Ismail bowled brilliantly for South Africa, as the duo bagged two wickets each conceding 21 and 52 runs respectively while Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp got one wicket apiece. The event began with New Zealand taking on Sri Lanka on Saturday while England and India occupied another stadium at the same time with the hosts clinching the victory. India piled up an imposing 281 for three in their 50 overs thanks to fifties from Smriti Mandhana (90) and Punam Raut (86), who put on 144 for the first wicket, as well as 71 from skipper Mithali Raj.

Only reigning world champions Australia had previously made a success of chasing a bigger target in a women’s one-day international. England just about kept themselves in the hunt and were still in with a chance thanks to Fran Wilson’s maiden fifty at 229 for six in the 44th over.

Sana Mir-led Pakistan eleven are to lock horns with arch-rival India on July 2. Eight teams are in action in the Women’s World Cup, and top four sides will qualify for the semifinals after the league matches. ICC Women’s World Cup started in 1973, and out of the ten editions, Australia have become champions six times. England remained victorious three times, and New Zealand claimed the title once. Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in ICC ranking while Australia top the list.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Ayesha Zafar b Kapp 9

Nahida Khan run out 79

Javeria Khan b Daniels 17

Bismah Maroof st Chetty b van Niekerk 10

Nain Abidi st Chetty b Luus 22

Kainat Imtiaz c Kapp b Daniels 13

Asmavia Iqbal c Daniels b Ismail 27

Sana Mir c Chetty b Ismail 15

Sidra Nawaz not out 1

EXTRAS: (b 2, lb 3, w 7, nb 1) 13

TOTAL: (8 wickets; 50 overs) 206

FOW: 1-10, 2-43, 3-61, 4-124, 5-157, 6-158, 7-201, 8-206.

BOWLING: S Ismail 9-0-52-2, M Kapp 10-1-48-1, A Khaka 10-1-33-0, M Daniels 10-4-21-2, D van Niekerk 5-0-14-1, CL Tryon 2-0-15-0, S Luus 4-0-18-1.

SOUTH AFRICA:

L Wolvaardt run out 52

L Lee lbw b Sana Mir 60

T Chetty c Javeria b Bismah 11

M du Preez c Asmavia b Sadia 30

M Kapp run out 1

CL Tryon b Sadia Yousuf 3

D van Niekerk run out 5

S Luus not out 15

S Ismail not out 22

EXTRAS: (w 8) 8

TOTAL: (7 wickets; 49 overs) 207

FOW: 1-113, 2-124, 3-143, 4-146, 5-155, 6-162, 7-177.

BOWLING: Asmavia Iqbal 10-0-55-0, Sadia Yousuf 10-0-30-2, Sana Mir 9-1-27-1, Nashra Sandhu 10-2-32-0, Kainat Imtiaz 8-0-56-0, Bismah Maroof 2-0-7-1.

TOSS: South Africa Women

UMPIRES: L Rusere (Zimbabwe) and Sharfuddoula (Bangladesh)

MATCH REFEREE: SR Bernard (Australia)

RESERVE UMPIRE: JM Williams (West Indies).