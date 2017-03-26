In a program on Samaa TV, former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail condemned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their video celebrating the silver jubilee of the 1992 World Cup victory.

The video notably omits captain Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Amir Sohail, which has resulted in it being severely criticised from many quarters.

The video features PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan and PSL Chairman Najam Sethi, both of whom vow to build future cricket on the foundation of 1992 victory. But there is no mention of the captaincy of Imran Khan, which many believe was the driving force behind the World Cup win.

Khan, now the leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is still praised for his leadership skills by the batch of 1992 World Champions.

Khan’s famous advice of ‘playing like cornered tigers’ is considered a part of the folklore of Pakistan cricket.

The video released by PCB video features Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad who cherished their victory and shared their memories from the 1992 World Cup.

Aamir Sohail believes the omissions are politically motivated.

“All the officials are being appointed by ruling party PML-N and Imran Khan is now head of major opposition party. So how can they go against the rulers?” Sohail said.

