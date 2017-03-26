ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam Ul Haq has showed his disappointed over Hong Kong’s refusal to play Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group-II tie in Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, Aisam termed Hong Kong’s decision as highly surprising and totally uncalled for at a time when International Tennis Federation had deemed Pakistan as safe and rejected Hong Kong’s appeal of shifting the venue twice. “We had highly successfully conducted the tie against Iran. The ITF and other international countries were quite satisfied with the security and hospitality being provided to Iranians.”

Aisam said he can understand why Hong Kong simply backed off from coming to play in Pakistan citing security concerns as Pakistan had beaten them five times in as many attempts including twice in Pakistan and thrice at their own backyard

“They are scared of playing against Pakistan. I was really upset of not having another opportunity to play the tie at home soil while it is also a very clear message to all that ITF believes in Pakistan’s security and sticks to their principle stance. Off course it is highly unjustified decision keeping in mind Pakistani spectators and tennis lovers, who were looking highly upbeat and waiting anxiously for the tie to get started.”

Aisam said it was also a huge loss to Pakistan Tennis Federation as well as they had invested huge amount on laying fresh grass courts at Pakistan Sports Complex that also shows how the federation was taking the tie seriously.

“I had always put Pakistan ahead and feel honoured to represent country in Davis Cup and other international events and always make sure to take off time from my highly busy schedule. It is disappointing, but it is a reality now and now we are fully focused on once again playing in Group-I as now we are in the finals and waiting to know our opponent from Philippines vs Thailand match. We will play the final against the winners and hopefully it would be held in Pakistan in September. I strongly believe that Hong Kong should have keep faith in our security arrangements and trusted ITF’s decision in true letter and spirit. One thing is quite clear and heartening that ITF never melted under undue and uncalled for Hong Kong pressure.”

He also showed feelings for Aqeel Khan and other Davis Cup teammates who were training very hard for the particular tie. However he said it was part of the game and sometimes these harsh things do come in your way and you have to deal with that in proper manner.