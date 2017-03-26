LAHORE - Shoaib Team comprising substance like Abdul Rehman Allana, Javed Ahmed Miran, Imran Jaka, Rashid ul Ghazi, Khurshid Hadi and Kamal Shoaib emerged as the leaders after displaying outstanding bridge playing skills and aggregated 71.18 points on the third day of the Bali Jee International Bridge championship here on Saturday at Lahore Gymkhana card room.

Bombers are in second position who have the services of national players including Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Ghias AMalik, Mirza Shauq Hussain, Hasnat Mehmood and Nouman Khalid Butt. They accumulated 70.64 points.

A total of 20 teams occupied the bridge tables and at the end of five rounds and 60 boards as the event enters in its final phase with a day left in its completion.

These top two teams have the ability to withstand pressure and one of them is likely to take a place on the rostrum in the final on Sunday (today).

Trailing these two teams are Kamran (61.47 points), Romex (60.13 points), Bilal (57.16 points), Duces (57.13 points), Islamabad Green (57.12 points), Saga (54.89 points), Tipu 5 (54.85 points), Alvi's (52.65 points) and Punters (51.82 points). Through combined intelligence and calculated moves, they can spring a surprise as this championship gets heated up on the final day.

At the conclusion of the championship Mian Nisar Ahmed, an ardent bridge player and former Chairman, Lahore Gymkhana, will award prizes to the winners in the prize ceremony event which will start at 6pm.