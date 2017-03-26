LONDON:- Saqlain Mushtaq is set to join the ECB on a two-year contract. Saqlain, the former Pakistan spinner, has already had a couple of spells with the England team as a "spin consultant" for two years. In India it was noticeable that the performance of Adil Rashid, in particular, dipped sharply once Saqlain had left the tour. The new deal will extend his involvement to 100-days each year and allow him to work not only with players in the international side but those developing within the county game.–Agencies