Rugby Union elects new office-bearers

LAHORE - Chaudhry Arif Saeed and Khurram Khawaja were elected unopposed president and secretary of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) while Fawzi Khawaja was elected as chairman for the next four-year term. The general council meeting of the PRU was held here at the Service House on Saturday, and the house decided to hold the 2017-2021 elections according to new sports policy. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director M Shahid were also present on the occasion as observers. POA election commissioner Pervaiz Ahmad was PRU’s returning officer, who after completing each and every legal and constitutional process, held the elections in a fair and transparent manner. Ch Arif Saeed was elected new unopposed president of the PRU while Khawaja Khurram of Karachi Rugby Association (KRA) was elected secretary and Anwaarul Haq Zafar of Lahore Rugby treasurer. Other newly-elected PRU officer-bearers were Maj Gen (R) M Ashraf Chaudhry, Yahya Bhatti of Islamabad Rugby and DIG Sahabzada Sultan of Punjab Police (vice presidents) and Faryal Gohar (women wing representative). Tariq Pervaiz of Peshawar Rugby, Noor Aslam of Fata, Sahir Aslam of Rawalpindi and Rizwan-ur-Rabb Malik of Punjab elected as the executive committee members. Newly-elected PRU chief Arif Saeed thanked POA secretary Khalid Mehmood, PSB Deputy Director M Shahid and returning officer Pervaiz Ahmad for attending the PRU elections. “The Pakistan Rugby Union has been progressing a lot and due to sincere and collective efforts of its office-bearers, the game of rugby has been flourishing rapidly in the country.”Speaking on the occasion, POA secretary Khalid Mehmood said: “I am glad that the PRU has started following the new sports policy and held their elections according to it. The PRU has been doing great work at grassroots level and their ‘Get into Rugby’ program is an excellent step, which has started bearing fruit and will help them in longer-run.” M Shahid of PSB also lauded the pragmatic steps taken by the PRU for the promotion of rugby and hoped that they would continue their efforts to find out more and more fresh talent, which would benefit them a lot in future. “The PRU is going in right direction and I can foresee a bright future of rugby in Pakistan.”–Staff Reporter

Dollar East face Master Paints in polo final

LAHORE - Dollar East/Newage will vie against Master Paints (Black) in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Cup 2017 final to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday). Dollar East/Newage team consists of Farooq Amin Sufi, Alman Jalil Azam, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Hissam Ali Hyder while Master Paints (Black) team comprises Sufi M Haris, Sufi M Amir, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo. Dollar East player Hissam said that their team in good form and they would do their best to win the final. Master Paints team player Sufi Amir was also upbeat about his team’s title triumph and said the players and horses were in good shape and they were committed to win the final. LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder has said that he is expecting an exciting final of this 8 to 12 goal polo final.–Staff Reporter

Unique School win Pak-Day T20 Cricket

LAHORE - Unique High School cricket team has defeated Unique College team by 12 runs in the Pakistan-Day Twenty20 cricket match played here at the Khayaban-e-Ameen Stadium. Former Pakistan Test captain Salman Butt was the chief guest on the occasion. Batting first, Unique School scored 142 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 29 overs. In reply, Unique College were all out for 130 runs. Ahmad Subhan from Unique School slammed 55 runs and was declared man of the match. Salman Butt felicitated the winners and said: “There is a dire need to promote school cricket while the private sector should also play its role and spend on the game to promote cricket at the grassroots level.” Unique Group chairman Abdul Manan Khurram presented the souvenirs to the guests.–Staff Reporter