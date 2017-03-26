NYON: Barcelona has been fined by UEFA for fans running on the pitch to celebrate victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and six other clubs for incidents at recent Champions League and Europa League games.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed a 19,000 euros ($20,500) fine for Barcelona after a 6-1 win at Camp Nou, which includes a mandatory sanction when at least five players are shown yellow or red cards.

Saint-Etienne must pay 50,000 euros ($54,000) for fans' improper conduct and lighting fireworks at Old Trafford during a 3-0 loss against Manchester United last month.

Napoli was fined 38,000 euros ($41,000) for a range of offences at a 3-1 home loss against Real Madrid.

UEFA said Rostov must pay 16,000 euros ($17,300) for fans lighting fireworks at Sparta Prague's stadium last month.

Manchester City was fined 18,000 euros ($19,460) for a pitch invasion, throwing of objects by fans, and a late kickoff in its home match with Monaco last month.

Arsenal was fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) for a pitch encroachment by fans, and Bayern Munich 3,000 euros ($3,200) for fans throwing objects in their match at Emirates Stadium on March 7.