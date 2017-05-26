ISLAMABAD - Pro Wrestling Entertainment Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pir Syed Asim Shah has urged the government to provide piece of land for establishing pro wrestling academies in three cities of Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, Asim said he had planned to start wrestling academies in three major cities - Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad - in first phase. “I will invite top professional trainers first, who will train our coaches and trainers, who will train local wrestlers. I will personally visit USA and bring the best professional trainers and coaches to Pakistan.

“In the beginning, we will focus on 18 and above age group players, impart training to them and send them for WWE and other international wrestling events. We have huge wrestling fan-following in Pakistan, and youth idealize wrestlers and want to be like them. We will provide our youth with an opportunity to not only learn from professional wrestlers but also compete against them very soon,” he added. “I am ready to invest in academies and bear all expenses and install equipment, but I need land to construct state of the art wrestling arenas. I request federal and provincial governments to provide a piece of land to me in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in the first phase.”

He said: “I am a wrestling lover since long and I enjoy cordial relations with top international wrestlers, which gave me idea of hosting wrestling event in Pakistan. I started using my contacts with world’s top professional wrestlers and told them to sign for me and play in Pakistan. They showed tremendous response, which helped me sign almost world’s top WWE superstars,” he added.

Asim said he was a bit worried as how he would manage the things while hosting such mega fighting in three main cities of Pakistan, but the support of my team, friends, crowd and especially sports journalists made the events mega success. “The way international wrestlers were given tremendous welcome and coverage, I am sure they will inform others about the hospitality and love given to them by the Pakistanis.”

He announced to conduct the second edition of the Pro Entertainment Wrestling in September or November this year and promised this time, more big names would be part of it. “I will hold press conferences in England, Barcelona, Germany and other major cities in this regard. A few names from the ones, who performed in the first edition, would be removed and new faces will be included. Badshah Khan Pehalwan will defend his Royal Rumble title against the professional wrestler, who after earning qualification rights, will be able to contest for world title.”

Sharing his views, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi lauded Pir Asim and his team for conducting such wonderful and historic event in three major cities of Pakistan. He termed Asim a true sports lover, who is keen to promote softer image of Pakistan across the globe. “I promise to help him out in getting a land for wrestling arenas.”