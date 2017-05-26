NEW DELHI - India's cricket board Thursday invited applications for a new head coach, as Anil Kumble's contract draws rapidly to a close. The former Test captain was appointed coach in June 2016 for a year but will automatically be considered for a renewed term. The BCCI has given other interested parties until May 31 to put in their resumes. "The process has been initiated since the term of current coach Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy," the board stated in a release.