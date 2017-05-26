LYON - Juan Martin del Potro, whose career has been plagued by injuries, admitted Wednesday that problems with his shoulder and back may force him out of the French Open. The giant Argentine, ranked 30 in the world, hasn't played at Roland Garros since 2012 when he reached the quarter-finals, instead spending lengthy periods off court battling wrist injuries which pushed him to the brink of retirement. "I have pain in my back and shoulders. I will make a decision soon on my participation at Roland Garros," said the 28-year-old Del Potro after being knocked out of the Lyon tournament by Portugal's Gastao Elias. Del Potro will undergo tests in Paris before making a decision on whether or not he will play the second Grand Slam of the season which starts on Sunday.