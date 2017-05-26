PESHAWAR - National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) player Palwasha and Wapda’s Hafiz Irfan Saeed clinched 2nd Shuhada Army All Pakistan National Badminton Championship ladies and men’s titles after defeating their respective rivals in the final here at Peshawar Services Club on Thursday. A number of badminton lovers were present to watch the final matches of the championship. Major General (R) Tajul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion while PBF secretary Wajid Ali Chadhry, Col Zaheer Akhtar, KPBA president Zafar Ali Khan, secretary Amjid Ali Khan, Syed Aqil Shah, Qamar Zaman and others were also there. In the tournament, at least 170 male and female players from Army, Wapda, NBP, KPT, PIA, SNGPL, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata, Islamabad, AJK and KP took part in four different categories comprising men singles and doubles and ladies singles and doubles. In ladies single’s final, Palwasha defeated Mahnoor Shehzad by 20-22, 21-19, 21-18 and in ladies doubles, Palwasha and Khuzra routed Mahnoor Shehzad and Saima by 21-11, 22-20. In men single’s final, Hafiz Irfan thump Murad Ali by 21-15, 28-26 and in doubles, Hafiz Irfan and Azeem Sarwar defeated Owais Zahid and M Atiq by 21-18, 21-19.