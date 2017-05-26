ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan has announced special rewards for members of Pakistan men's tennis team and the coach in appreciation of winning silver medal in the recently-concluded Islamic Solidarity Games at Baku, Azerbaijan. Pakistan No 1 player Aqeel Khan will be awarded Rs 100,000, while his teammates M Abid Mushtaq and youngster Muzammil Murtaza will receive Rs 50,000 each, with Coach Mahboob Khan to be rewarded with Rs 30,000 for his contributions, said PTF spokesman on Thursday. Pakistan men's team reached the finals after winning all three ties in their pool in the first round. In the finals against hot favorites Turkey, Pakistan team could not match their opponents' game and had to be content with a silver medal.