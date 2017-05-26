LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) annual general meeting (AGM) Thursday demanded through a resolution, adopted unanimously, to elect Najam Sethi as new PCB chairman once Shaharyar Khan's tenure ends in August.

The stakeholders from across the country attended the annual general meeting 2017, which was held here at a local hotel on Thursday. PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan presided the meeting while executive committee chairman Najam Sethi, COO Subhan Ahmad, CFO Badar Manzoor, besides other leading officials were also present at the meeting.

The AGM, which takes place twice a year, also passed a resolution recommending that Sethi be given a ‘Pride of Performance Award’ by the government for his contribution to Pakistan cricket. "The annual general meeting also unanimously adopted a resolution for recommending ‘Pride of Performance Award’ for the services rendered by Najam Sethi for successful organisation of Pakistan Super League (PSL)," said a PCB spokesman.

The resolution was passed at a time when stories are being circulated in the media that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is looking at other candidates (two bankers Ahsraf Wathra and Tallat Mehmood) to succeed Shahrayar. "Perhaps pre-empting the situation, Sethi managed to get this resolution passed which basically confirms that he is very popular in the cricket board," an insider said.

The AGM appreciated of PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan’s services for Pakistan cricket. The members gave a standing ovation to the PCB chief, who was presiding over the meeting for the last time as his three-year term ends in August this year.

Shaharyar briefed the general body members about the board’s working and achievements in the last one year. He added that efforts were made in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan and most importantly the staging of final of the PSL in Lahore earlier this year.

The PCB chairman also thanked all members for their support in holding the Abdul Hafez Kardar School Cricket Championship and Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Championship across the country. He emphasized on the need of developing new cricket academies around the country. The chairman also took the members into confidence on bilateral cricket series with India as well as board’s legal initiatives on the MoU signed between the two boards.

Shaharyar made it clear at the AGM that he didn't want to continue as chairman after his three-year term ends in August due to personal and health reasons.

PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi said the PSL was a huge success with final of second edition taking place in Lahore. He added that the management is aiming to hold eight matches of PSL’s third edition in Pakistan (four each in Lahore and Karachi.) He added that as many as 30 national and international parties have shown their interest to buy sixth franchise.

Sethi pledged to bring international cricket back in Pakistan and added that the board would look into the participants’ grievances and try to solve the issues raised at the AGM at the earliest.

The AGM had its own share of goof-ups, when it confirmed Asmavia Iqbal as the best women cricketer of the year although the fast bowler was dropped for tours to New Zealand and Australia last year and also for the World Cup qualifiers due to bad form.

With COO Subhan Ahmad moderating the AGM, minutes of the last meeting were approved, annual report 2015-16 also came under discussion and the house unanimously accepted it. Having met the stringent PCB criteria, in accordance with constitution’s Article 20, the AGM also recommended affiliation and playing rights to Pakpattan and Chaggi Districts. All members were given an opportunity to dilate upon their views, suggestions and proposals and air their grievances.

At the end, PCB annual domestic awards were given to the following for their outstanding performance during the domestic season 2016-17. The best player of the year (blind) award went to Badar Munir with cash prize Rs 300,000, best player of the year (deaf and dumb) Zaka Ahmed Qureshi with Rs 300,000, best player of the year (disable) Maj (R) Hasnain Alam with Rs 300, 000, best women player of the year Asmavia Iqbal with Rs 300,000, outstanding player of domestic season 2016-2017 M Abbas with Rs 300,000.

The AGM also honoured best officials of Pakistan cricket and rewarded them with cash prizes. The best umpire of the year award went to Shozab Raza with cash prize Rs 200,000, best match- referee of the year M Anees with Rs 200, 000, best scorer of the year Najamus Saeed with Rs 200,000, best curator of the year Niamat Ali with Rs 200,000, best coach of domestic cricket season 2016-2017 Azam Khan with Rs 200, 000.