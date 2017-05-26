LAHORE - Any nation in the world takes the pride of its standing at international forums. Sports in this modern era have also become such a strong platform where the nations portray themselves and benefit their society by motivating their youth through the higher rank and position, they hold at global level, for which the governments provide full support to the sports controlling authorities of that country.

But the case is entirely different in Pakistan, where no heed is paid to sports and even if a player, with personal efforts and resources, succeeds in earning laurels for the country at any international level, first his achievement is not duly acknowledged, and if by chance his feats are highlighted by media, then he is promised to be honoured and given cash awards, but mostly, the players kept on waiting for long to get the promised rewards.

Football is the world’s most playing game, which is played in more than 200 countries, and Pakistan is among one of them, where this game got recognition and start flourishing under the leadership of Faisal Saleh Hayat, as during his regime, Pakistan not only beat India in international football event, but also achieved other feats, strengthened cordial relations with FIFA and AFC, got football development projects and the most important achievement was signing of its players with international clubs, which made them technically and financially strong.

When everything was going in a right direction, a government-backed group occupied the FIFA Football House in Lahore first, and then planned to hijack PFF completely by getting appointed Capt (R) Safdar as its new president. But the PFF statues don’t allow the person, who hasn’t held any post in the federation for a specific time. Sensing the violation of PFF statues, they tried to hold the elections, but Faisal Saleh Hayat succeeded in holding the elections according to FIFA and AFC statues in the presence of their representatives. Soon after Faisal winning the elections, he received congratulatory messages from both FIFA and AFC, who assured their all-out support for promotion of football in Pakistan.

The government-backed group then went to courts against the elections conducted by Faisal Saleh Hayat. The Lahore High Court (LHC) then appointed Justice (R) Asad Munir as PFF administrator, who along with his allies, afterwards, wrote letters to FIFA and AFC to get their recognition, but FIFA and AFC clearly informed them that they only recognise Faisal-led PFF, which has constitutional right to run the PFF affairs.

After this entire saga, Pakistan football has reached to a ‘nowhere’ stage due to stoppage of the game since 2 years. FIFA had given two-year time to Faisal-led PFF to make house in order in two years, the deadline of which is ending this year, but due to the efforts of AFC executive committee, FIFA has to extend the deadline to 2019 to bring reforms into its constitution. In 2015, FIFA asked the PFF to revise its statutes and hold new elections within two years, after a group occupied the federation. As no reforms were made by the Faisal-led PFF due to their legal battle against the government-back group, which halted matters related to football in the country for last two years.

The AFC executive committee then urged the FIFA to extend the deadline till 2019 so that the Pakistan federation may reform its current mandate. At one hand, international football bodies are keen to help Pakistan football in every matter and want it flourish but on the other hand, Pakistan government and sports authorities are least bothered about solving this significant matter.

It is not just Pakistan football, which has been suffering, but in fact, the real sufferers are Pakistani footballer, referees, coaches and officials. With almost zero football activities at national and international level, they are extremely worried about earning bread and butter for their families. Even some very talented and promising footballers have quit the game to earn livelihood from other professions.

Due to non-serious attitude of government towards sports, almost every sport has been suffering but the case of PFF is critical, as FIFA and AFC don’t bear any third party (government or political) interference and they only recognise Faisal-led PFF. In case, the administrator doesn’t hand over the PFF house to FIFA-recognised PFF president, it can pile more miseries on Pakistan football, as FIFA can ban the PFF because it never hesitates in imposing ban on any of its member. In case the ban is imposed on the PFF, it will inflict huge damages on Pakistani players and officials, as they will be barred from featuring any of international events.

In such circumstances, football community including players, referees and coaches, along with football lovers, have launched a series of countrywide protests demanding restoration of FIFA and AFC affiliated body of PFF. They have urged the prime minister to look into this matter of grief concern and play his part in resolving the issue amicably, so that their sufferings may come to an end, and once again Pakistan football may start flourishing.