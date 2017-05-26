Lahore - Pakistan’s one of the leading polo player Sufi Amir has said that he will represent the green flag all over the world.

Sufi Amir, who was also a member of Pakistan World Cup team, has been playing polo for last 15 years not only in Pakistan but also in different parts of world. He has honour to play from Lahore Polo Club, Garrison Polo Club, Islamabad Polo Club, Rawalpindi Polo Club, Hungry, Slovakia, England and Argentine.

On his tour’s first round, he will fly towards Hungry to play Hungarian Open Polo Championship, which is the premier polo event of Hungry. Before leaving for his grand tour, Sufi Amir said: “It is proud for me that I represent green flag all over. Polo is in my blood and I love horses very much and like to play polo whenever found opportunity all over the world. Now the polo season is off in Pakistan and it is good chance to play polo around the world. I have experience of playing this game in many countries.”

“Level of polo has been improving gradually. It’s heartening to play with top national and international polo players during the peak season of Pakistan polo. I hope the coming season will be more attractive and challenging,” he added.

“In polo, the most important thing is what qualify of horse you have and in last few years, we see the team with best horses won the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup. My horses are the best horses and won many time pony for the year award. For the next year, we are ready to play and hope for the good games.”

After playing in Hungarian Open Polo Championship, he will move to Slovakia to take part in Slovakian Open Polo Championship. In the third phase, he would reach England to play one polo tournament, and he will return on the second week of Ramadan. After Eid, he will fly to play in Argentine.

Sufi Amir belongs to a polo family, as his elder brother Sufi M Harris, his younger brother Sufi Farooq and many family kids are also great polo lover and players.