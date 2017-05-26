UK’s largest amateur football league, Leisure Leagues, a company of World Group Trunkwala family, has announced on Saturday to open up their door for the football enthusiasts of Balochistan to be part of their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football in Pakistan. Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) is a nationwide initiative to bring football to Pakistan.

Luís Boa Morte was announced as the latest player to join the international team coming to LLP in July. He will be joining a list of international players signed by the Leisure Leagues to come and play with the youth of Pakistan.

“We want to revive sports activities in Pakistan and Balochistan, specifically, as they have immense talent but lack a platform. We want the youth of Balochistan to come up and register with the LLP, a name which will guarantee them to play football without any hardship,” Mehmood Trunkwala chairman World Group said.

Senior minister for sports Mir Mujeeb Muhammad Hasni said in the launching ceremony of LLP, “The youth of Balochistan is talented and passionate about football. With the league here in this province, we will be able to globally soften the image of Pakistan and create ample opportunities within the province for its youth to come out and shine.”

Director World Group Anas Trunkwala stated that the leagues would help players in Pakistan to become international players, get scholarships in foreign varsities and get employment abroad.

“Players will also get a chance to be trained by international coaches and play on thousands of football pitches in Pakistan,” he added.

COO Ishaq Shah said that Leisure Leagues would provide a platform to all talented football players of the country.

“Our aim is to ensure a nationwide platform for football players in Pakistan. We will provide the complete infrastructure to sustain football as a sport in Pakistan. The players could register themselves in the league through the website. Initially we will be utilizing already available venues in Pakistan but a plan has been put in place to give new pitches to the country," he continued.