MILAN - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed he misses his native Italy and plans to return home soon. "Yes, I miss Italy. And in my mind, there's no doubt I will be home before long," Conte said in an interview Monday with Italian radio station Anch'io Sport. "Italy is my homeland, so once I have had some good experiences, important and life-changing experiences, I'll be back. I don't know when but that's the aim." The 48-year-old from Lecce in the heel of Italy led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in England. "For me, it was my first year abroad and it was great to win at the first attempt. A special feeling was created with the fans," he said. But despite being unsure what the future holds the former Juventus and Italian national team boss ruled out working in China.