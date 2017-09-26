NEW DELHI - Spinner Ashton Agar has broken his finger and will miss the remaining two one-day internationals against India, Cricket Australia said Monday. The left-arm spinner injured his right little finger while fielding during the third ODI in Indore on Sunday. Steve Smith's lost the game by five wickets to concede an unbeatable 3-0 lead to the hosts. "Following the conclusion of the match he went for X-rays which have confirmed a fracture of the finger," team doctor Richard Saw said. "He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."