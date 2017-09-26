ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police cricket team won the three-match T20 series against Shalimar Cricket Academy 2-1, after winning the last match by 3 runs played here at F/11-2 Cricket Ground. Islamabad Police skipper M Ayub Awan won the toss and opted to bat first, as Police posted 180-9. Atif Ali was top scorer with 36 while Hamid made 28 and Muneeb 20. Abdul Jabbar picked up 3-40 while Abdul Mohsin and Asif got two wickets apiece. In reply, Shalimar Academy could score 177-9 in allotted overs. Hamza Abbasi scored 32 while Abdul Razzaq and Hassan hit 29 runs each. Tahir and Atif bowled brilliantly and grabbed four wickets each while skipper Ayub Awan took 2-22. Atif Ali was named player of the match. IGP Islamabad congratulated Police team and assured his all-out support in future too.