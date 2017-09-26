PARIS - The top 10, headed by Garbine Muguruza, remained unchanged in the WTA rankings. According to latest WTA rankings released Monday, Garbine Muguruza of Spain on top of the ranking with 6,115 points, while Romania’s Simona Halep stands at number two with 5,965 points while at number three is Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina with 5,640. Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova (5,520), Venus Williams of USA (4,756), Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (4,640), Johanna Konta of Great Britain (4,520), Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia (4,410), Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia (3,810) and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (3,781) are standing from four to ten respectively. At number 11 was Madison Keys, No 12 Angelique Kerber, No 13 Agnieszka Radwanska, No 14 Petra Kvitova and at No 15 Kristina Mladenovic.