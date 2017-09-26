Lahore - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday appointed Mark Coles as head coach of Pakistan women's team for the upcoming series against New Zealand in the UAE.

Coles, a New Zealander, was roped in as part of an ongoing revamp in the women's circuit.

Led by Sana Mir, Pakistan eves lost all seven matches at the ICC women's World Cup earlier this year and finished last on the points table.

Speaking about this move, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said: "We have tried so many Pakistani coaches till date without better results. It is time to get more professional input into women's cricket like we have successfully done with the men's national team. The intention is to set up a professional management team that will be given time to deliver results."

Coles was previously development manager for Waikato Valley and held several coaching jobs in the Northern Districts region in New Zealand, and had also worked as high-performance manager for the Western Australia and Wellington women's cricket teams.

Coles said the gig will help his coaching development, and he hopes to help improve a group of players who are on the rise in women's cricket. Coles also suggested taking some of the expectation off the players shoulders could help them to play with freedom on the pitch.

Pakistan are well known for their passionate fans, and dealing with that is something Coles hopes to help the players with against New Zealand. "Obviously the public just want them to win, like any international team. The team has been developing really nicely so hopefully we can continue that."

Coles said it will feel strange coaching against New Zealand, and several players he knows well. Pakistan's women lost all seven matches at the Cricket World Cup, finishing eighth in the round robin.