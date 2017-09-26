KHYBER AGENCY - Pak Shinwari Football Club defeated Aman football team by 1-0 in the final to clinch the Independence-Day Football Tournament trophy here on Sunday evening. Earlier, both the finalists outclassed their opponents, Qadeer football team and Khyber Rifles team, to qualify for the final. Thousands of spectators from across the agency witnessed the final. Both the teams strived hard to score a goal against the opponents but they failed to score a goal in the first half. However, Saddam of Pak Shinwari got the chance and made no mistake to pump in a sterling goal. Political Tehsildar Landi Kotal Tehseenullah was chief guest on the occasion and later, he gave away trophy and cash prizes to winners. Haseebullah Shinwari was awarded the best player award.