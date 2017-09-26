ISLAMABAD - Diamond, Classic, Asif Memorial, Youngster, Lashing, CRA, National and Essco Clubs qualified for the quarterfinals of the NBP-ICA T20 Cricket Tournament. Diamond will vie against Lashing, Classic will take on National, Asif Memorial play against CRA and Essco will face Youngster in the quarterfinals. In the first match of the day, Diamond defeated Al-Fateh by 55 runs in the pre-quarterfinal at Bhutto Cricket Ground with Usman Ashraf hammering 74 and grabbing 4-20. Youngster Club beat Quaid-e-Azam Club by 4 wickets at Bhutto Cricket Ground with Mehtab Abbasi hit unbeaten 51 runs and M Asim scored 47. Young Sajawal Riaz hit 124 as Classic Club defeated Majid Memorial Club by 110 runs at Shalimar Ground. CRA Club beat Hasan Memorial by one wicket in a nail-biting match.