Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi said that International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to send a team of top current players to Pakistan later this year.

Giles Clarke has reviewed security report of ICC experts & agreed 3 T20 matches in Pak end Sep of ICC Team of world's TOP current players. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 26, 2017





In his tweet Sethi claimed that ICC’s Pakistan task force chairman Giles Clarke has reviewed the Pakistan security report by experts a team will come to Pakistan for Three T20 matches this September.

In March, Najam Sethi's team conducted final of PSL in Lahore successfully, which it was considered as first step for return of cricket to Pakistan.