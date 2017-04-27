ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister suspended Pakistan Sports Board Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera over corruption charges.

The establishment division through notification number 12/1/2012/D-II issued directives to Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry to immediately issue suspension orders of Ganjera for a period of three months, to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

“The terms of rule 5(1)(I) of government servant (E & D rules, 1973), the competent authority, that is secretary Establishment Division, has been pleased to place PSB DG Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera under suspension with immediate effect for a period of 3 months,” read the orders issued by IPC ministry. With suspension of Ganjera, conduct of the second edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Interprovincial Games from May 5-9 were also likely to be postponed and it is hoped that either new dates of the Games will be announced or they won’t be held this year in order to save the huge amount.

When this scribe met with Ganjera to seek his point of view regarding his suspension, he said he had done nothing wrong and was confident enough to come out of this blame game.

“I always performed my duties efficiently and never think about a single penny corruption. How could I do that as there is a complete procedure regarding issuing and releasing a single penny, and no one can dare to even think about corruption and getting away with that,” he asserted.

Ganjera said rumours dint mean leg pullers had a point rather it meant they were sabotaging the future of sports. “The leg puller are not against me, in fact they want to inflict huge damages on athletes in general and country in particular. I am only concerned about the timing of the move, as firstly I didn’t receive anything in black and white from the PM secretariat yet and secondly, I have always worked for the rule of law and never done anything wrong, so I am confident nothing wrong will also be done with me.”

He said he could have easily punished all those who wanted to create trouble and stop him from working for the uplift of athletes, but he wanted to focus on his tasks, which he was eager to achieve for the betterment of Pakistan sports. “The world remembers me for my deeds, not for suspending employees or terminating their services for wrongdoings. I want to streamline things and want to leave a role model for others to follow.

“I enjoy the backing and support of seniors including Inter Provincial Coordination minister Riaz Pirzada, not because having personal relations with him, but because of my sincere work and ability of doing assigned tasks appropriately and efficiently. There are always some people, who have nothing to do but to create hurdles in the ways of those who sincerely keep on doing their work.

“Let me tell all trouble-makers that I believe that your work never goes waste, no matter entire universe is against you, but if you are on right path, nobody can even touch you. If there is a conspiracy theory working against the uplift of sports and want to create hurdles in my way, I am ready to defeat them through my work and passion for sports,” he added.