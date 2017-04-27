LAHORE:- The West Indies has been fined for slow over-rate during the first Test. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the fine after Jason Holder’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration, said an ICC press release on Wednesday. Captain Jason Holder has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If West Indies commits another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months with Holder as captain, he will face a suspension.–Staff Reporter