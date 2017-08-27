Jakarta - Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) General Assembly Session & Elections were held on August 9 in Jakarta. Hamad Bin Abdul Rehman Al Attiyah of Qatar was elected as president while Bader Al Darwaish of Qatar as Secretary General and Abid SK Tarin, Secretary General Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP) elected as Chairman Tent Pegging Committee of AEF. Chairman EFP Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan DG Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) congratulated the newly-elected members and said election of Abid was great moment of honour for federation as well as country and would help promoting equestrian sports in Pakistan.–PR