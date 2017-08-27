MIAMI - Roberto Bautista Agut gets another shot at the Winston-Salem ATP title, booking his second finals berth in as many years Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. The top-seeded Spaniard will meet Damir Dzumhur after the Bosnian rallied for a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Briton Kyle Edmund to reach his first ATP final. Bautista Agut, who fell to fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in last year’s Winston-Salem final, made just nine unforced errors, calmly recovering after an early break in the second set to seal the win in one hour and 13 minutes. He showed imagination as well as consistency, keeping match-point alive with a shot between his legs from the baseline. “I’m happy to be in the final again,” Bautista Agut said. “It’s going to be tough, but I’m ready.”