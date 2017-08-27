LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team along with its head coach and Pakistan cricket Board officials had visited Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3), Qurban Lines, Lahore. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafique, coach Mickey Arthur and top-notch PCB officials visited PSCA for first-hand assessment of Security Dynamics and Threshold serviced by authority’s premier project. The delegation was appraised of functions, efficacy and structure of the PPIC by the Project Director SSP Akbar Nasir Khan and Managing Director DIG Ali Amir Malik. Later on, they were taken to PPIC3’s Operations Monitoring Center (OMC) where they witnessed integrated monitoring and Police Dispatch protocols on screens particularly in live visuals from Gaddafi Stadium, surroundings and all connecting routes. Sarfraz wished if such projects could secure Karachi and other provincial metropolises. Coach Arthur expressed satisfaction and termed Lahore “indeed, a safe city!” He also added that the omens of this project have already reached international cricketing communities making up their minds for the revival of cricket in Pakistan by choosing to play in such systematically secured capitals.–PR