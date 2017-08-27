NEW YORK - Unseeded Australian Daria Gavrilova toppled defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-4 Friday to reach final of the WTA hardcourt tournament. “I trusted my game plan and I think I executed it very well,” Gavrilova, ranked 26th in the world, said after her win over the world number 10 and top seed. “I was pretty aggressive and taking chances whenever I could on her second serve.” Gavrilova advanced to the third WTA final of her career. She’ll take on second-seeded Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens. Gavrilova, who is gunning for a first career title in this last tune-up before the US Open starts Monday, displayed an impressive array of powerful groundstrokes, and kept her nerve to finish it out in an hour and 33 minutes.
Gavrilova shocks Radwanska to reach final
