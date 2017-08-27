NEW YORK - Unseeded Australian Daria Gavrilova toppled defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-4 Friday to reach final of the WTA hardcourt tournament. “I trusted my game plan and I think I executed it very well,” Gavrilova, ranked 26th in the world, said after her win over the world number 10 and top seed. “I was pretty aggressive and taking chances whenever I could on her second serve.” Gavrilova advanced to the third WTA final of her career. She’ll take on second-seeded Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens. Gavrilova, who is gunning for a first career title in this last tune-up before the US Open starts Monday, displayed an impressive array of powerful groundstrokes, and kept her nerve to finish it out in an hour and 33 minutes.