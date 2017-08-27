LAHORE - Sana Mir, captain of the Pakistan women cricket team, is among 30 remarkable professionals named “Asia 21 Young Leaders” by Asia Society, a non-profit organisation that focuses on educating the world about Asia. Mir was selected for the 2017 class of Asia 21, Asia-Pacific's foremost network of young leaders, with Asia Society noting that the cricket star had challenged attitudes about women's participation in Pakistan sport. Mir will travel to Melbourne in December for the Asia 21 annual summit, where she will meet members of the 2017 class from 20 other countries.