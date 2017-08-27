NEW YORK - Russian wildcard Maria Sharapova, making her return to Grand Slam tennis after a 15-month doping suspension, will face world number two Simona Halep in the first round of the US Open. Sharapova has a 6-0 career record against Halep, who last Sunday missed out on a third chance in as many months to climb to the top of the rankings. Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain humbled Halep 6-1, 6-0 in last Sunday's final at Cincinnati to deny her the top ranking. Halep also lost playing for number one in the French Open final against Jelena Ostapenko and a Wimbledon quarter-final against Johanna Konta, each time after taking the first set.

Britain's Konta, the seventh seed, could meet Halep in the quarter-finals. World number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic opens against Poland's Magda Linette. She could meet Russian eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber, the sixth seed from Germany, will open against Japan's Naomi Osaka. She could meet Ukraine's fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the last eight. Third seed Muguruza and Denmark's fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki could also meet in the quarters. Wozniacki will open against a qualifier while Muguruza's first foe is American Varvara Lepchenko.

US ninth seed Venus Williams, one of eight players who could finish the US Open atop the world rankings, will open against a qualifier. The 37-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion could face Wozniacki in the fourth round.