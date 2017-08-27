ISLAMABAD - Two matches were decided on the inaugural day of WHO No Smoking Women Football Tournament 2017, which started Saturday. Young Rising Star Women Club Rawalpindi president, Haji Ghiasuddin Baloch was the chief guest and inaugurated the 4-day tournament, while Amjad Ali Chaudhry, Secretary District Football Association along with other dignitaries and sizable crowd, mainly consist of females were also present. In the first match of the day, Young Rising Star Youth Club beat Popo NFA 1-0 goal. Summia scored the goal. In the second match, Young Rising Star Rawalpindi suffered shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Islamabad. Eman was scorer.