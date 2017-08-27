LAHORE - A total of six matches were decided as 2nd Women National 7s Rugby Championship kicked off here Saturday.

Pakistan Rugby Union Chairmen Fawzi Khawaja, PRU Head Coach Shakeel Malik, Rugby Servises Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, Accounts Head Asim Ali, other officials and a sizable crowd witnessed the exciting games.

Top six teams from all over Pakistan have been participating in the championship. Day one belonged to Pakistan Wapda as they defeated top Army team in the last match of the day 10-0. Army were among the favourites in this championship with good players at their disposal. But Wapda played according to game plan and beat the giants of the game 10-0 in a very well contested match.

In other matches, Sindh beat Punjab 15-0, Army Beat KPK 36-0, Wapda beat Fata 32-0, Army beat Punjab 27-0, Sindh Beat KPK 15-0.

Girls talking with media thanked Pakistan rugby union for organizing such a mega event for them. They also told that they have come from all over Pakistan to prove that women can play every game. This is fitness game and we proved the women are fit enough to play even physically demanding games as well, they added.