LAHORE-Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) professional heavyweight bout challenger Naseeb Agha of Baluchistan will take on Zulqarnain Khan of Punjab today (Tuesday) here at Islamia College Civil Lines College.

In its fourth fight of the year for heavyweight title, the PBC will be paying tributes to late Punjab boxing president Sayad M Ghaznavi. Addressing a press conference here at SJAL office located at National Hockey Stadium, Col (R) Arif Malik, flanked by Malik Saddique and Javed Ashiq, said that the PBC was doing whatever in its domain to improve the standard of boxing in the country and to somehow benefit the boxers.

He said that this 12-rund bout would start at 2:30pm. The winner would be given Rs 14000 and the losing boxer would earn Rs 6000. He said that before the main event, Muzamil Usman of Punjab will take on Bashir Ahmed of Baluchistan in light flyweight and this bout will be of six rounds.

The PBC has constituted a three-member jury comprising Col Arif, Malik Saddique and Arshad Quershi. Both the boxers claimed to be in better shape than his rival and believed that the fight won’t last long as they would knock out their rival half way through the fight.

Naseeb said that profession boxing would improve the financial condition of the boxers and would also help bring international professional boxing to Pakistan.

According to Commander M Ali of Pakistan Navy, who is also senior vice president of PBC, the next bout of the council would most probably be held in Quetta.

“Besides the registration of the boxers, a proper council set up is being developed so that Pakistan boxers could have a proper introduction at international level of professional boxing.”