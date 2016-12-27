LAHORE-National Bank of Pakistan and Port Qasim Authority carved out contrastive victories while Navy and Railways played out a draw in the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The first match of the day saw youthful Railways playing out 2-2 draw against Navy. Surprisingly, Railways were playing the first match of these nationals on the fourth day of the championship. The youngsters were against a relatively more experienced Navy captained by Pakistan's current star Rashid.

Railways sprinted off the blocks and Imran had a wonderful opportunity in the very first minute but he misfired. Navy didn’t waste their first chance which came in the shape of the penalty corner. Amjad beautifully converted the set piece. Before the end of the first quarter, the sailors were two goals ahead. Akbar Ali waltzed past two defenders to score a wonderful goal.

Railway boys came out strongly in the second quarter and had several good opportunities in the first seven minutes including three penalty corners which were not availed. However, the best chance again fell to Imran, who pushed out standing all alone close to the goal. Rest of the second quarter was equally fought out and so were the next 15 minutes.

Two goals up at the start of the last quarter, Navy appeared to be sailing home comfortably. Within two minutes, a long hit into Navy's circle, was expertly flicked in by Zaheer Hussain standing close to the goal. Railways were back in the game and they earnestly looked for an equaliser. Up and down game ensued with the Railway youngsters looking more dangerous. After squandering two more penalty corners, Mateen finally made it 2-2 at their sixth and last penalty corner with a well placed flat push. With four minutes left, Navy went all out in attack but it stayed even at the end of the 60 minutes.

Ali Aziz's hat-trick helped Port Qasim Authority (PQA) beat Pakistan Television (PTV) 3-2 in the second match of the day. PQA were 3-0 ahead with six minutes to go. Two goals came off successive penalty corners and it was 3-2 in the 58th minute. PQA managed to see off the last two minutes.

Ali Aziz was hero of the day for PQA as he scored all the three goals. It was an open game with both the sides adopting offensive approach. PQA's raids looked more threatening. They opened the scoring with the first penalty corner in the 6th minute. The initial flick had been well stopped by the net minder Sajid but Ali Aziz pounced upon the rebound to make it 1-0. After an entertaining long duel, Ali Aziz scored a field goal in the 23rd minute.

In the third quarter, there were a number of scoring opportunities for the two sides including several penalty corners but goal eluded them. Five minutes into the last quarter, PQA made it 3-0 through their fourth penalty corner. The ball was passed around the circle for sometime before Ali Aziz dived to complete his excellent hat-trick.

PTV displayed character and fought back manfully. First, Iftikhar netted with a well placed push and then in the 58th minute, Essa Khan's high flick into the top of the net made it 2-3. Poetic justice prevailed as PQA were the better side on the day.

In the third and last match of the day, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) trounced Police 6-1. First quarter was all NBP, who exerted tremendous pressure. After Abu Bakr had opened the account, Arslan Qadir doubled the lead with an open play goal. Police did better in the second quarter and had a penalty corner as well as a couple of half chances but NBP continued to hold the upper hand. Mubashar Ali converted their fourth penalty corner with an unstoppable push to the top of net's left corner. It was 3-0 at the half time.

For Police, the best moments came in the third quarter which also saw their only goal. Powerfully built Waseem's forceful push on the fourth penalty corner went into the goal off net minder Mazhar Abbas' pads. Sharjeel also made two excellent goal line stick saves off NBP's penalty corners. In the last quarter, the NBP rediscovered their scoring touch and added three more. Abu Bakr converted two more penalty corners to complete his hat-trick while the last was netted by Bilal Qadir off a swift turn over.