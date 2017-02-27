ISLAMABAD -Top seed Ahmer Abbas booked berth in the 4th PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament 2016/17 open singles category finals at the Royal Rodale Club, Karachi.

The average of Ahmer Abbas was 122, followed by Ijaz Ur Reman, whose average was 194, Ali Suria (191), Imran Bapra (188) and Aleem Agha (185). They all qualified for the finals. In graded singles, young Sarim Kazim led the way with 193 average, while Umair Bawany (183), Aqeel Iqbal (174), Faizan Tariq (174) and Taha Muzamil (172) qualified for the finals.

As many as 47 bowlers played the open singles, but young bowling sensation Ahmer was outstanding as displayed excellent bowling skills and emerged as top contender. The doubles and team events will start on late Sunday night.