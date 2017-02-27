DHAKA:-Bangladesh Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim believes his team has ‘a good chance’ of upsetting Sri Lanka. Bangladesh play two Tests against the Sri Lankans and the teams are also scheduled to play three ODIs and two T20s. "Sri Lanka is going to miss some players, who have been part of their team for many days. Regular captain Angelo Mathews is also absent," Rahim said. "If we can give our best, I am sure the result will come to our favour.”