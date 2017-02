ISLAMABAD-Diamond Cricket Club Islamabad continued its winning streak in trip to Karachi for Younis Khan Trophy, as they defeated Karachi Gymkhana by 33 runs at Karachi Gymkhana ground.

Diamond made modest 234-7 in 40 overs. Sohail Ahmed and Ali Sarfraz played aggressive cricket and hammered 67 and 48 runs respectively while Moeid Shaikh contributed 30 and Sarim Ashfaq 20. Huzaifa Saleem claimed 2-43, while Abdur Rehman, Rafay Safdar, Ahmer Amir and Shaz Shajhahani got one wicket each. Karachi Gymkhana could score 201 in 36.3 overs with Azhar Khan smashing 73, Taha Zindani 50 and Shaz Shajahani 25. Wajid Ali, Abdul Majid and Asjad Nawaz took two wickets each.

In another match under floodlights at Rashid Latif Cricket Academy (RLCA) Karachi, Diamond Club beat RLCA by 5 wickets with Abdul Majid getting 6 wickets for 27 runs. RLCA Karachi scored 143-8 in 20 overs with Majid Khan scoring 48, Ariz Kamal 29 and Atif Ali Zaidi 21. Abdul Majid grabbed 6-27. In reply, Diamond Club achieved the target for the loss of five wickets in 18.5 overs. Ali Nadim slammed 54, Sohail Ahmed 34, Moeid Shaikh 23. Dawood Khan took 2-25.