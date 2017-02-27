DUBAI - Courtesy to firepower from Henry Chris Gayle in the start of the inning, Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by six wickets and qualify for the PSL 2017 knockout stages at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Karachi victory means Peshawar Zalmi topped the points table on better net run-rate with same nine points as that of the Quetta Gladiators and both team would play the first play-off to earn bragging rights to play for the final. Kings finished third and would play again Islamabad United in second play-off who finished at fourth place. Lahore Qalandars knocked off the event in this scenario.

Azam and Chris Gayle got their side to a rollicking start, making 50 runs in now time. Gayle, in particular was the game changer, smashing 44 runs in 17 balls to not only help his side qualify for the play-offs but also guide his team to a 6-wicket win.

Azam was lucky to survive on 13 after being dropped by Ben Duckett at covers. Gayle who looked out of sorts, finally pulled out his bread and butter shots, sixes. Gayle in particular targeted Mohammad Irfan, who was hammered in for 35 in his 3 overs. He continued his onslaught on Saeed Ajmal, battering him for hat trick of sixes in an over before getting caught at short third man for 44. Skipper Sangakarra too departed soon making 10 off 10.

Shadab Khan, who has been Islamabad’s most potent bowler struck 2 in 2, getting Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam. Azam’s wicket in particular was the best of the game, as he misses a googly that crashes into his stumps. It was Kieron Pollard and Ravi Bopara that ensured Kings qualified for the play-offs stage of PSL 2017 first, then moved to help them win the final league match. Needing 18 off 12, both Pollard (20) and Bopara (11) struck crucial fours to reach their target with one-ball to spare.

United started their batting in style with Dwayne Smith and Duckett coming out all guns blazing. Smith in particular took the offence, while Duckett was slow to charge. Just when Duckett looked in form, he gave his wicket away for 16 holding out to Kieron Pollard at mid on. Hussain Talat also did not do much for his team, making 11 before getting run out.

New man Shane Watson, failed with the bat once again. In a bid to score big, Watson pulled one straight into hands of Pollard off Sohail Khan.

Smith meanwhile continued to anchor his innings, hitting crucial boundaries at will. It was Kings, final over brilliance that restricted United to 123 for 7. Sohail in the second last over picked up two wickets in the form of Brad Haddin (20) and Smith (49); both of consecutive balls.

Mohammad Aamir bowling the final over, got hit for 2 sixes, but did managed to pick Shadab Khan for 9 and Misbah for 12 runs respectively.

Kings made just the one change in their side, brining in Gayle for Jayawardene, while United made a couple of changes for their own, replacing Rafatullah and Samuel Badree by Ben Duckett and Saeed Ajmal.

Scoreboard

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

D Smith c Pollard b Usman 49

B Duckett c Pollard b Sohail 16

Hussain Talat run out 11

S Watson c Pollard b Sohail 2

B Haddin c Pollard b Usman 20

Shadab Khan c Malik b Aamir 9

Misbah-ul-Haq c Gayle b Aamir 12

M Sami not out 0

EXTRAS: (b1, lb1, w1, nb1) 4

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 15 overs) 123

FOW: 1-37, 2-57, 3-61, 4-101, 5-101, 6-121, 7-123

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 3-0-20-0, M Aamir 3-0-25-2, Sohail Khan 3-0-23-2, Usman Khan 3-0-25-2, Usama Mir 3-0-28-0

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam b Shadab 27

C Gayle c Irfan b Ajmal 44

K Sangakkara c Rumman b Shadab 10

Shoaib Malik c Haddin b Shadab 7

K Pollard not out 20

R Bopara not out 11

EXTRAS: (lb2, w6) 8

TOTAL: (4 wkts; 14.5 overs) 127

FOW: 1-64, 2-80, 3-92, 4-92

BOWLING: M Irfan 3-0-35-0, M Sami 3-0-25-0, Rumman Raees 2.5-0-18-0, Saeed Ajmal 2-0-29-1, Shadab Khan 3-0-13-3, S Watson 1-0-5-0

TOSS: Karachi Kings

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, R Martinesz (SL)

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)