DUBAI: Apparently, Mohammad Hafeez is more difficult to control on the field than former Pakistan ODI and T20 skipper Shahid Khan Afridi, according to Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.

Sammy made the statement during the ESPN Polite Enquiries segment. As per routine, some questions were asked from the West Indian cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi skipper. One of the questions asked from Sammy was how difficult was it to control swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the field.

"Not at all. Shahid Afridi is my best friend," said Sammy. "It is more difficult to control Hafeez on the field though. He'll kill me for taking his name,"added Sammy with a laugh.

Another question asked from Sammy was who he considers, from Peshawar Zalmi, would make an impact for Pakistan in the future.

"Hasan Ali, I think, will be a quality bowler for Pakistan," said Sammy.

When pressed further, Sammy stated that Mohammad Asghar would also do good for Pakistan as a cricketer in the future. During the interview, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper was all praise for Elliot's famous 'bat drop' celebration and stated that he wished he could have done it instead.

Sammy spoke of how he had invented the selfie celebration while playing in the BPL.